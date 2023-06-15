Grimm (990 Metropolitan Ave.), a local brewery and taproom which was named New York State Brewery of the Year and is known for IPAs, sour and spontaneous ales, lagers, stouts, and hefeweizens, is expanding.

Lauren and Joe Grimm, the husband and wife duo behind the artisanal ales, started Grimm as a nomadic brewery, brewing out of existing commercial spaces, and eventually opened their own 4,000 square-foot facility in 2018 on the border of Williamsburg and Bushwick.

In addition to the brewery, the building houses Grimm’s taproom, where Physica wines is also made. Physica is the recently-launched sister winery to Grimm, producing natural, single-ingredient wines.

Lauren and Joe Grimm. Photo: Grimm

Now, the Grimms are venturing into the food world with their first restaurant, a New Haven-inspired pizzeria called Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza that will be located on the rooftop of the brewery and taproom.

Lala’s will serve Grimm’s own take on New Haven-style pizza, which is a thin-crust, coal-fired Neapolitan pizza common in New Haven, Connecticut, and known in that region as ‘apizza.’

Lala’s will make the thin crust with house-milled malted wheat, fermented with their own house sourdough culture, and baked in a wood-fired oven. Lala’s will use “the same spontaneous fermentation that gives Grimm beers and Physica wines their unique flavor profiles in the pizza dough,” according to the team.

Food and drink menus are still being finalized, but the team told Greenpointers that Lala’s will have a bar with a full list of Grimm beers, Physica wines, and a curated cocktail list.

Lala’s will consist of almost 4,000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor space, allowing for more guests and the possibility of private parties on the rooftop and in the taproom. Locals can look out for more news closer to the opening date next month, currently slated for early July.