Music Hall of Williamsburg (66 N. 6th St.) announced on Instagram that they have officially canceled an event, dubbed “Blexit Live Liberation Show,” which was previously scheduled for June 17.

The live show from Blexit, an affiliate of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, was set to take place at the Williamsburg venue Saturday afternoon, featuring far-right speakers such as Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens. On its website, Blexit describes itself as “the movement to drive traditional American principles into urban communities across the United States of America.”

Though the event curiously did not make an appearance on the venue’s online calendar, several North Brooklyn locals caught wind and called for the Music Hall of Williamsburg to cancel. As for how the event could have been approved in the first place, the venue said they were initially unaware of the event’s true origins.

“​The event organizers presented themselves as ‘a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities’ when they requested to rent the venue,” they wrote on Instagram. “It has become abundantly clear to us that in actuality this organization provides a platform for hate speech and homophobia, which The Bowery Presents will not tolerate, and we have canceled their rental contract.”

This decision comes shortly after YouTube announced it would be demonetizing Candace Owens’ channel due to her violation of its hateful and derogatory rhetoric policy.

Hate speech has no place anywhere, not online, and certainly not in our neighborhood!