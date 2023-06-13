On June 2, Williamsburg’s Aldama (91 South 6th St.) unveiled a pop-up next door called Pájaro Bobo. This new concept comes after the lauded Mexican restaurant’s Chef Gerardo Alcaraz recently received acclaim as a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Best Chef.

Aldama’s owners, Christopher Reyes and Gerardo Alcaraz, will run the Pájaro Bobo pop-up from now until September out of the outdoor space connected to Aldama before moving to a permanent address nearby. Aldama told Greenpointers that the team is looking for “a permanent location for it after the summer” in the North Brooklyn area.

Pájaro Bobo dubs itself a marisquería concept, which means it focuses on Mexican seafood. The food menu highlights a variety of fresh, high-quality fish and shellfish ranging from shrimp and scallops to striped bass and tuna.

The food menu starts with two options of aguachile and the Taco Dorado which is a shrimp stew and tomato raw salsa served in a crispy fried tortilla. Three tostada options are next, and some have an unexpected Japanese flair with ingredients like ponzu.

Pájaro Bobo’s food menu continues with ostiones copeteados, or bay scallops with mignonette, and a botana mixta with octopus, Clamato, and raw shrimp. The final two food options are gringa de marlin, which is a smoked marlin stew on a flour tortilla with Chihuahua cheese and merit sauce, and the campechana, which is a seafood cocktail.

The drink menu is small and summery, starting with a margarita and a Vampiro, which contains mezcal, grapefruit soda, sangria, orange, lime, and salt, plus Corona and a Michelada Cubana.

Pájaro Bobo is open only Thursday to Sunday, and closed Monday to Wednesday. Thursday and Friday hours are 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday hours are noon – 10 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon – 8 p.m.