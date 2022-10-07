Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Boy, I didn’t think we’d ever see the light at the end of the tunnel with these past few rainy days! But it looks like sunny skies ahead, so let’s get you Greenpointers out and about. Here are a few ideas to get you going this weekend.

Consider helping out the Angel Babies project from North Brooklyn Angels. They’ll be doing a giveaway of new and gently used baby clothes and supplies and need volunteers next week to help coordinate.

New ramen restaurant Tonchin hosted a pop-up with the new sauce brand Cabi. If you couldn’t make last night’s event, our local store Big Night has stocked up on the condiments for you to try. Tonchin also provided Greenpointers with its recipe for a yuzu lemonade.

Last night also saw a fun event with NBK Parks’ 11th Annual Fundraising Gala, which celebrated local activists and groups doing the work to make our neighborhood healthier and greener. For more local flavor, check out the latest in our Historical Greenpoint series.

Another local restaurant to check out is Monarch. Rabbithole closed down suddenly last week, but the vision of owners Ayako and Lawrence Elliott lives on with Monarch.

Tiger Prawn is now Zaab Zaab Talay and has an entirely different menu. Plus, it’s not too late to participate in New York Cider Week at Brouwerij Lane. The bar is offering up another free tasting later tonight. Mark your calendar for a first-of-its-kind Oktoberfest celebration in McCarren Park next weekend.

Like Arthur once said, having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card. See what our local library has in store for the month of October.

In and around North Brooklyn

Thieves are taking Revel scooters right from people on the scooters.

The Second City is opening up a theater in Williamsburg.

The celebrities were out at Laser Wolf last Friday. Are Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reuniting? (Probably not!)