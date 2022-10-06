You don’t have to travel all the way to Munich to enjoy Oktoberfest festivities. McCarren Parkhouse will host its first annual Oktoberfest celebration on October 15 – 16, 2 – 6 p.m.

Club Club, the site’s food vendor, will provide the brats and the pretzels. The Park Bar even has new Oktoberfest beer on tap.

There will even be a steinhoist competition. “Steinholding is a traditional Bavarian strength contest in which competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein (or Masskrug/Mass in German) out in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground,” according to U.S. Steinholding Association’s official page “You go as long as you can and the last person holding with good form is the winner.”

There truly is a niche activity for every interest out there!

In a relatively short time, McCarren Parkhouse has already mounted a fair amount of events, from free yoga to trivia nights. Be sure to check out tonight’s event, a kick-off celebration for the World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine!

v