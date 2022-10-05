When I was a kid, as soon as October rolled around, I’d eagerly anticipate when it was our class’s turn to go to the school library and check out books like Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark or The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything Or better yet, when our librarian (who moonlighted as an actor) would read them to us with her trademark theatrical panache. To me, libraries just scream Halloween.

Our local library (107 Norman Street) has plenty of activities to check out this month, perfect for actual children, those who are a child at heart, and some that are decidedly geared towards adults. While certain events are recurring, like rooftop yoga on Saturdays, and frequent story time for younger kids, here are some more unique or one-off options to keep an eye on.

You can find out more information (and register for events) on the library’s website.

October 6

Author Talk: The Rise of the New Left with Raina Lipsitz, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

“Join us for an author talk with Raina Lipsitz’s for her new book The Rise of a New Left: How Young Radicals are Shaping the Future of American Politics.

Raina will be in conversation with writer and editor Sarah Leonard and the Pennsylvania organizer Jonathan Smucker.

The Rise of a New Left gets behind the headlines about AOC and her cohort of elected officials to tell the stories of the young organizers who created the Squad and the new social movements that have roiled US politics, from the DSA to the Sunrise Movement to Justice Democrats. Ranging across the country to describe grassroots organizing in places like rural Pennsylvania, upstate New York, Kentucky, Florida, and California, this book examines the panoply of strategies and struggles of activists working in—and trying to transform—electoral politics and the climate justice, racial justice, and labor movements.”

Registration required.

October 8

Flu Vaccine Pop Up with NYC Health, 1 – 4 p.m.

Free if no insurance, and no appointment is needed!

October 11

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, 6 -7 p.m.

“Join a group of like-minded knitters and crocheters (or even cross-stitch or embroidery!) for an hour of friendship and community. Bring your handwork project to show off or get advice.

Limited teaching is available for beginning knitting or crochet. Learning supplies will be provided.”

Reservations required.

October 12

Billion Oyster Project Williamsburg Field Station Visit, 11 – 12:30 p.m.

“Join Billion Oyster Project at our Williamsburg Field Station to learn how we’re restoring one billion oysters to New York Harbor!

We’ll check in on a local oyster installation, get to know some of the wildlife that thrives alongside our oyster reefs and take a visit to BOP’s water quality lab. All ages welcome. We recommend that participants wear clothing that’s comfortable and okay to get a little dirty!

This is an offsite field trip. We will meet at 266 Kent Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249″

Registration required, as is a waiver at the event.

October 15

Tree ID and Environmental History Walk 3 – 4:30 p.m.

“Celebrate City of Forest Day by getting to know Greenpoint’s trees! Starting at the library, learn from Sarah Balistreri about the storied past of Greenpoint’s trees and environmental activism in the neighborhood. Then learn to identify some of Greenpoint’s common street tree species by observing their leaves, seeds, bark, and structure. Participants will receive a tree identification guide to use on future strolls throughout the city.”

12 years and older please. Registration required.

October 20

Rent Increases – What’s Legal and What Isn’t? Housing Rights Presentation with Communities Resist 6 – 7:30 p.m.

“Join St. Nick’s Alliance and Communities Resist for this empowering presentation on your rights as a tenant.

Is your landlord raising your rent? Come hear from tenant organizers and housing lawyers about how much your rent can be raised, how to learn if your apartment is rent stabilized, and how to fight rent increases!”

Registration required.

October 22

The Repair Fair 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The Repair Fair at Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center invites community members and repairers (experts, hobbyists, and everyone in between) to the branch to repair belongings, meet their neighbors, and share knowledge.”

Registration required.