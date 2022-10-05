Businesses always seem to be coming and going on Grand Street, but if you’ve noticed changes to Thai restaurant Tiger Prawn, never fear. The spot remains under the same management, but with a new name and Isaan-centric twist (plus an emphasis on seafood).

Zaab Zaab Talay took over for Tiger Prawn at 208 Grand St. in mid-September under the continued ownership of Bryan Chunton and Pei Wei. According to a profile in Brooklyn Mag, the shakeup was actually inspired by Tiger Prawn chef Aniwat Khotsopa, who cooked a family meal featuring dishes from his native Isaan. Chunton and Wei first made the switch at one of their other spots, Eat Gai in Elmhurst, before setting their sights on the Williamsburg Tiger Prawn location.

Today, longtime employee and chef Kannika “Moi” Kittipinyovath is at the helm of Zaab Zaab Talay’s seafood-led menu, crafting dishes like Pla Kha Min (red snapper fried with garlic and cumin), Pla Manao (steamed branzino with garlic, lime, and makrut lime leaves), Larb Pla Duk Yang (shredded grilled catfish tossed with Zaab Zaab’s signature larb seasoning), and more.

As of this week, the Michelin Guide added Zaab Zaab’s Elmhurst location to their 2022 Bib Gourmand list, which highlights both cuisine quality and affordability, so we suggest stopping by 208 Grand sooner rather than later (their hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.).