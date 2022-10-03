In light of the recent New York City Council vote (and subsequent unanimous decision) to reverse this summer’s school budget cuts, Greenpointers is looking back on local school news 62 years ago.

On this day in 1960, the Greenpoint Weekly Star reported on local parents’ push for a proposed new junior high by starting a post card campaign to city officials. For roughly 15 days, advocates aimed to inundate Mayor Robert F. Wagner, Brooklyn Borough President John Cashmore, and Chairman of the New York City Planning Commission James Felt with a post card per day voicing their support for J69-K to serve both Greenpoint and Williamsburg students.

In 1962, the city approved the funding for said school to potentially replace John Ericsson Junior High School. This proposed school still stands today as John Ericsson Middle School 126 at 424 Leonard St.