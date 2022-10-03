After two successful campaigns this year, North Brooklyn Angels is launching another campaign for its Angel Babies project.

They’ll be collecting gently used baby clothes, new diapers, and baby and maternity gear at collection boxes distributed around local sites. North Brooklyn Angels need volunteers to work both the event on October 13 and helping set up in the days before. You can check out the available shifts on Deed, or email angelbabies@northbrooklynangels.org for more information.

Donations will be collected until October 7.

This is the last Angel Babies collection of the year, and a great way to give back to the asylum seekers who have made their way to New York City over the past couple of months. The giveaway will take place on October 13 at Most Holy Trinity Church (138 Montrose Avenue.)

You can check out your closest donation drop-off site here.

