Cider Week celebrations are in full swing at Brouwerij Lane (78 Greenpoint Ave.) until October 9. For New York Cider Week, the local watering hole is featuring seven ciders on tap, new bottles for sale, and two free cider tastings this week.

The seven ciders on tap include New York Cider Company, Wayside Cider, Artifact Cider Project, Brooklyn Cider House, Christian Drouin, Romilly, and Domaine Dupont. There are also over 24 ciders available in bottles and cans to enjoy at Brouwerij Lane or to bring home.

The highlight of Brouwerij Lane’s Cider Week celebrations is on Thursday and Friday when representatives from local cideries will be on site to pour free samples of cider and answer any questions you might have. The ciders from the tastings will also be available for purchase.

On Thursday, October 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., three local cideries (New York Cider Company, Wayside Cider, and Rockland Cider Works) will each have representatives on-site at Brouwerij Lane for a free tasting.

On Friday October 7, also from 6 – 9 p.m., two local cideries, Romilly Circle and 101 Cider House, will also have representatives on-site at Brouwerij Lane for a free tasting.

“So far, Cider Week has been pretty good,” Nancy of Brouwerij Lane told Greenpointers. “We saw a number of people coming down to try out different ciders and all seemed to be very happy with their choices.”