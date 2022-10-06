” ~ Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo / Here comes the sun, and I say / It’s alright ~” I hereby dedicate this Beatles song to all you Greenpointers! I almost forgot the sky was blue. Let’s get you out and about our neighborhood this weekend.

Saturday, October 8

Join in for Bingo! fun at the Slovak Club (619 Manhattan Avenue) this Saturday, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. $5 admission fee includes game time, donuts, coffee and tea!

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Saturday is also National Pierogi Day! Pierozek (592 Manhattan Avenue) will be celebrating all things pierogi, including the 2nd Annual Pierogi Eating contest and a special appearance by Mr. Pierogi.

If you think you are capable of beating the current record of 88 pierogi in 5 minutes, visit the restaurant for an entry form or email alexandra@pierozekbrooklyn.com for more details. You might just get to walk away with the grand prize of $500!

v

Photo Credit: Pierozek

The Java Variety Show (202 Java Street) hits us this Saturday! Hosted by Harkness Granger, the entertainment starts at 7:30 p.m., with a DJ spinning from 10 p.m. till midnight. You’ll get a taste of everything — music, comedy, performances that make you tingle… Get hold of your tickets here.

Sunday, October 9

Andy Shaw from Shawtime Duo will be having his annual birthday show this Sunday! Join in for the party at McCarren Park starting at 1 p.m. and the show kicks off at 3 p.m. If you’re not familiar with Shawtime Duo, they are a father (Andy) and son (Jarvis) ukulele duo from our neighborhood. Check out one of those adorable duets below, and read our interview with them here.

Michelin Guide just announced 18 new Bib Gourmand Restaurants and one of them is Le Fanfare (1103 Manhattan Avenue)!

This accolade is only given to restaurants with the highest quality and affordable meals in the city — which says a lot in a city of over 55,000 restaurants. Aside from the obviously solid Italian food, live music also just started back up. Get your reservations in today!





Photo Credit: Le Fanfare

Your options are aplenty this weekend! Double down on the fun to make up the the grey days this past week.