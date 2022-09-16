Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Greenpoint is an incredibly quiet neighborhood, so whenever you hear a never-ending plethora of honking and outside commotion, something big must be taking place. That something big was this Sunday’s Tommy Hilfiger show, which brought a lot of celebrities to our neck of the woods. None that I particularly care about, but hey, you might!

It’s a great time to be a film lover in Greenpoint! Our neighborhood’s 11th annual film festival has already kicked off for the weekend, and you can also check out the premiere of The Patrick Dashwood Stories at Film Noir Cinema.

Recently opened bar Little Rascal just added Mediterranean and Middle Eastern-influenced small plates to its menu. We spoke to chefs Bobby Little and Chad Urban of Leroy’s (and even got their recipe for Scotch eggs!)

Celebrate back to school with a fun event this Saturday at Bedford Slip, and get more inspiration from our weekend guide. Keep your eyes peeled for the Step OUTside Festival at Marsha P. Johnson State Park, two weeks from now, but clothing donation drop-offs for the event are already happening.

Greenpoint finally has a comedy club to call our own! Horti’s plant showroom will be leaving the neighborhood soon, but only to make its way to Williamsburg. We checked out the new Japanese complex 50 Norman, which is set to make its public debut today.

Is there a love connection between these two tote bag toters on Metropolitan Avenue?

In honor of her birthday, we spoke with numerous friends, family, and colleagues of Christine Holowacz to commemorate her decades of service to our community. Follow in Christine’s footsteps by making your voice heard when National Grid comes to North Brooklyn for public hearings concerning its proposal to add two new vaporizers to its Greenpoint facility.

Tragically, a construction worker at a local job site was killed on the job on Monday. We will keep you updated as we learn more details and extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family.

In and around North Brooklyn

A nice interview with one of Cafe Grumpy’s owners.

Eater checked out Kru, a new Thai restaurant in Williamsburg.