Another block party is coming to Greenpoint! More specifically, to Bedford Slip, the proposed public plaza on Bedford Avenue between Nassau and Manhattan Avenues.

On Saturday, September 17, from 12 – 8 p.m. North Brooklyn Parks Alliance (who has been having a busy summer!) will host, in partnership with NBK Open Streets Community Coalition and Bedford Slip Organizers.

Kids will enjoy a reading nook with free books (and a large patch of grass that has been featured at recent block parties). Voter registration and a raffle with prizes from WORD Bookstore and McNally Jackson are on deck. Be sure to get there early for free school supplies (first come, first served!)

They will also be screening, in my opinion, two of the greatest films of all time — Matilda (3 p.m.) and School of Rock (6 p.m.)

Sign up on the Eventbrite page here.

v