Leroy’s (195 Franklin St.), a charming neighborhood bistro in Greenpoint, serves brunch and dinner classics from chefs Bobby Little and Chad Urban. The menu includes items like a hot chicken sandwich, a burger, beef tartare, and biscuits and gravy for brunch.
For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Chefs Little and Urban shared their recipe for one of Leroy’s most popular snacks, the Scotch Egg, made with fennel spiced sausage. See the recipe for this delicious savory snack below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Leroy’s Scotch Eggs
Makes 4 Scotch Eggs
Ingredients
8 ounces of loose fennel sausage
1 teaspoon of tarragon, chopped
1 tablespoon of parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon of paprika
1/2 of a teaspoon of onion powder
1/2 of a teaspoon of garlic powder
1 pinch of cayenne
1 tablespoon of salt
6 eggs
1 cup of all purpose flour
1 pint of Panko or bread crumbs
Directions
- Mix the sausage with the tarragon, parsley, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne, and salt, and roll into four 4 ounce balls.
- Place 4 eggs in a sauce pot and cover with 2 inches of cold water.
- Put on high heat and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, turn off the heat and let the eggs sit for 6 minutes.
- Pour off the water and place the eggs in an ice bath.
- Peel off the shell and rest on a towel.
- Gently roll each egg in all-purpose flour then flatten the sausage mixture in your hand and wrap the egg in the sausage. Apply very light pressure to fully cover the egg in the sausage.
- Whisk the remaining two eggs.
- Make 3 separate stations of flour, 2 whisked eggs, and panko or bread crumbs (season all with a touch of salt).
- Coat each sausage-wrapped egg in flour, then into the whisked egg mixture, and then finish with the panko or bread crumbs, giving a gentle press to make sure it is firmly on.
- Carefully deep fry each until they are golden brown and finish in the oven for 3 minutes at 375F. (You can use an air fryer as well, frying the egg for 8-10 minutes at 375F.)