Leroy’s (195 Franklin St.), a charming neighborhood bistro in Greenpoint, serves brunch and dinner classics from chefs Bobby Little and Chad Urban. The menu includes items like a hot chicken sandwich, a burger, beef tartare, and biscuits and gravy for brunch.

For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Chefs Little and Urban shared their recipe for one of Leroy’s most popular snacks, the Scotch Egg, made with fennel spiced sausage. See the recipe for this delicious savory snack below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Leroy’s Scotch Eggs

Makes 4 Scotch Eggs

Ingredients

v

8 ounces of loose fennel sausage

1 teaspoon of tarragon, chopped

1 tablespoon of parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 of a teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 of a teaspoon of garlic powder

1 pinch of cayenne

1 tablespoon of salt

6 eggs

1 cup of all purpose flour

1 pint of Panko or bread crumbs

Directions