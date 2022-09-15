Good weekend, Greenpointers! Did you stop by the multiple block parties last weekend? Did you meet a new fellow Greenpointer? Did you get to eat a meal at the plethora of world class restaurants in our neighborhood? The possibilities are endless in our hood. You just gotta step out of your comfy apartment and see what Greenpoint brings you.

Here is your list of curated possibilities for this weekend!

Saturday, September 17

Is there a possibility for a furry one in your life right now? Stop by the Adoption Event at Greenpoint Veterinary Care (211 McGuinness Boulevard, Suite 6), 12 – 3 p.m. and have your hearts melted by these adorable kittens. These felines are rescued by Greenpoint Cats and Puppy Kitty NYCity. Continue their good work and give these kitties a home!

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Vet Care

Sunday, September 18

v

After a glorious celebration last weekend at Transmitter Park, stop by this Sunday 10 a.m. to help weed and water this beloved Greenpoint park! Sign your green thumbs up here.

Photo Credit: Transmitter Park

Madre (214 Franklin Street) is continuing the Block Party shenanigans this Sunday! Join in the festivity from 12 – 6 p.m. All proceeds will go towards supporting North Brooklyn Angels. There will be food from Madre, Llama Inn, Greenpoint Fish and Sama Street! Groove to the beats of a local DJ and that’s a solid fun-filled Sunday.

Photo Credit: Madre

Domino Park will be having a Meet the Beekeeper session from 12 – 1 p.m. this Sunday. Beehives are located at the north end of the Main Lawn. This is a great chance to meet and greet one of the world’s important pollinators!

Photo Credit: Domino Park

Wrap up your Sunday at another well-loved green space — Bushwick Inlet Park (50 Kent Avenue). NYC Department of Parks & Recreation’s Movies on the Stars presents a free outdoor screening of Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage, 7 – 9 p.m. Bring your picnic mat for one last excursion and probably a sweater to keep warm as well.

Photo Credit: Bushwick Inlet Park

All Weekend

Where are my Negroni fans? Did you know that this week is officially Negroni Week? Nura (46 Norman Avenue) will be featuring two riffs on this classic cocktail as part of the annual Imbible fundraising event. Do not miss this Negroni Cocktail party. I bet those Negronis go well with those Nura breads and dips. Somebody please pass me a napkin for my drool.

Photo Credit: Nura

Ta-dah! Here are your curated possibilities for this weekend! Enjoy that good Greenpoint life.