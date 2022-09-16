While today’s blockbusters may not be your style, there’s still no shortage of quality filmmaking to be experienced (if you know where to look). This weekend, NYC-based director Samuel Swanson is premiering his latest film series, The Patrick Dashwood Stories at Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Avenue) alongside projects from Ryan Scafuro, Chris Frieri, Carl Conway Maguire, Sydney Davis, Mike Holt, and more.

Starting on Friday, September 16, catch the theatrical debut of The Patrick Dashwood Stories, an anthology of short films connected by a single name — (you guessed it) Patrick Dashwood. Watch as the soul of Dashwood inhabits various characters spanning reality and connecting fragmented corners of the universe in a way that often feels surreal.

See the schedule of events below and get your tickets here.

Opening Night: Friday, September 16 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Preliminary screening: Carl Conway Maguire’s and Ryan Scafuro’s Syd & Mike, centered around an offbeat pair of millennial buds and codependent NYC roommates whose altered visions of our absurd reality come to life in in a world chock full of impending doom.



There will be an after party at Ore Bar following the premiere (10:30 p.m.)

Saturday, September 17 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Preliminary screenings: Time Travel Chicken, a film by Rafael Lorié (Brooklyn-based filmmaker, performer and cartoonist with films streaming on on PBS’s Filmmaker Series and NoBudge.com), Isaac Gabaeff (animator, production designer, writer, director, Sundance Writers Lab finalist, and more), and Valerie Brooks (filmmaker performer with credits including Nobudge.com, PBS, and at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival). Time Travel Chicken is about a woman who ends her vegetarianism by buying and killing a live chicken and altering the course of space and time forever.



Closing Matinee: Sunday, September 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Preliminary screening: Der Fledermaus: Nazis in Newark by Chris Frieri, who made a number of films in the ’80s through the turn of the millennium, many of which inspired this current project.