If your New York Fashion Week invite, like ours, was lost in the mail, don’t miss an equally curated and far more accessible event in our own backyard: the 11th annual Greenpoint Film Festival at 211 Meserole Ave.

Starting this Thursday, September 15, the Greenpoint Film Festival returns for another iteration since its inception in 2011. Not even 2020 could slow GFF down — the fest’s first pandemic-era show shifted to a drive-in model, an option still offered in the years since, alongside walk-in screenings.

From Thursday through Sunday, the show goes on with a healthy mix of narrative, documentary, and animated films of varying lengths — the longest being Isabel Andersson’s documentary Lena at 102 minutes and the shortest, Noah Rogers’ animated short Joe, clocking in at just 4 minutes. Each day’s schedule is broken into themes, such as unexpected connections, community comedies, nature vs, nurture, and beyond, all of which can be found here.

The festival’s mission is to champion upcoming filmmakers while also expanding the local film network within our community.

Learn more and get your tickets at greenpointfilmfestival.org.

