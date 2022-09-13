When you name a park after the legendary trans activist Marsha P. Johnson, you should also take steps to make sure it lives up to her ethos of community care. Step OUTSide Festival, a first-of-its-kind event at the park, seems to be doing just that.

The one day event will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 3 – 6 p.m. The event will feature crafts, a photo booth, and a clothing swap.

“Clothing swaps are all about building community and leaving behind high price tags,” the park writes on Instagram. The event’s organizers are currently collecting clothing donations. Swing by the park this Sunday, September 18, Wednesday, September 21, and Thursday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make sure your donations are clean and sans holes or stains (swing by the McGolrick Park Farmers’ Market for textile recycling).

There will be a DIY tote bag station that will teach you how to make one out of an old t-shirt. Various community groups will be tabling at the event, so it’s a great way to learn how to get involved with a cause you care about.

And if you haven’t read our story about the anticipated design for the park’s entrance, check it out here. It looks like a beautiful homage to a trailblazing icon.

v