Though Greenpoint has no shortage of comedy shows and open mics taking over bars and clubs nightly, it was only this past August that a venue that comedy can exclusively call home opened its doors in the neighborhood.

Last month, Doped Up Comedy Club held its grand opening at 66 Greenpoint Ave among beloved staples like Di An Di, Paulie Gee’s, Homecoming, and more. And, somewhat poignantly, the location is not far from Transmitter Park, which became a particular live comedy hub when the early pandemic days forced local comics to take their acts outdoors.

The club is the brainchild of Dylan Negri, Kevin Sanchez, and Dc Williams of the Doped Up & Dyin podcast — a watch-along pod centered around smoking, drinking, and spectating (namely cartoons and internet videos). The trio boast years of experience in the comedy scene that led to this opening — namely, a frustration with the traditional model of most comedy clubs.

“After getting exhausted with the traditional hierarchy of comedy clubs and the seeming disconnect between the people running them and the comics themselves, we decided it would be best if we started a comedy club where we could bring out some of the best comics in the city and, at the same time, give up-and-coming hungry comics opportunities,” Negri noted.

Said comics include Maddy Smith (Wild N’ Out), Derek Gaines (Netflix’s Pete Davidson and Friends), Big Jay Oakerson (Netflix), and more as the club hosts shows every Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. In the month that it’s been open, the club has already started becoming a go-to spot for recurring shows, including Fowl Mouth Comedy’s monthly iteration.

“Whether it be a privately produced show or a house show, it’s always a party —we just want everyone, including the comics, to have the best time possible,” Negri remarked. “We’re a team built on positivity and doing things the right way.”

Follow @dopedupcomedy on Instagram for event and lineup updates and grab tickets to all upcoming shows here.