Coming back from a leisurely vacation is always easier when you’re returning to a neighborhood you love so much! There was certainly no shortage of neighborhood goings-on to report on either, which also makes my return to work easier.

North Brooklyn seems like the place to be this summer. Popular Bushwick venue House of Yes will host an event series in Greenpoint this summer. The newly reopened Brooklyn Monarch offers a packed line-up (see y’all at the swamp for the Shrek rave!) And last night’s ReusaBall fundraiser for North Brooklyn Neighbors was a fun way to celebrate everything that makes Greenpoint great.

Not nightlife, but an equally enjoyable daytime celebration at P.S 31’s block party will take place this Saturday!

If you need more ideas about what to do this weekend, check out our guide here.

In environmental news, we learned more about our local library’s program to give away free produce grown in their rooftop garden. We also, unfortunately, learned more about the planned construction at McGolrick Park. Let’s hope we’re not facing another ferry situation.

Everyone’s buzzing about new used bookstore Leaves. Other openings — Mugs Ale House is back, Clever Blend, Studs, Frank Vintage, and Filipelli gallery space are all making their North Brooklyn debut. Woodstack, however, is leaving the neighborhood.

Check out the latest in our Community Cookbook series. Take advantage of our special offer for an affordable massage from a former Olympian.

In and around North Brooklyn

I want to live in Julio Torres’ Greenpoint office, please.

A whole wall of NFT murals in Williamsburg. Thanks, I hate it!

More reporting on real estate woes, courtesy of the good folks at HellGate