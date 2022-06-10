Streetwear retailer Woodstack is leaving Greenpoint.

Woodstack initially announced the move on Instagram in April, further announcing a special moving sale (25 – 50% off, not bad!)

Woodstack just opened up a Bushwick location in March, at 1267 Broadway, to which the Greenpoint location will be moving. The business is known as a hub for sneaker launches for popular brands such as Nike and Air Jordan.

Woodstack established its first location in Brownsville in 2011, before expanding to various locations in the New York and New Jersey areas.