Streetwear retailer Woodstack is leaving Greenpoint.
Woodstack initially announced the move on Instagram in April, further announcing a special moving sale (25 – 50% off, not bad!)
Woodstack just opened up a Bushwick location in March, at 1267 Broadway, to which the Greenpoint location will be moving. The business is known as a hub for sneaker launches for popular brands such as Nike and Air Jordan.
Woodstack established its first location in Brownsville in 2011, before expanding to various locations in the New York and New Jersey areas.
“The new Bushwick store comes after the retailer celebrated its 10th year anniversary. Woodstack will continue to build upon its mission to invest, disrupt, and reshape how style and fashion are represented in the Brooklyn and New Jersey neighborhoods that which its customers live. For over 10 years, the brand has been a leader in recontextualizing customer service in streetwear and providing a space where the sneaker and streetwear obsessed can purchase the latest releases in their own neighborhoods,”said PAGE magazine in March