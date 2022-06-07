North Brooklyn Neighbors, an environmental and community-focused non-profit organization, is turning twenty-eight! To celebrate, the organization is throwing its very first ReusaBall this Thursday, June 9 at Greenpoint’s Box House Hotel (77 Box St.).

The goal of the fundraiser is to highlight zero waste practices, which will be incorporated into the event’s activities, which they will be doing throughout the evening, while providing loads of exciting entertainment.

Highlights include a trivia competition hosted by Greenpoint-based Nerd Alert Trivia, a dance party with local DJs Finn Jones and Summer Ale, and a sustainability-themed cocktail created by Duke’s Liquor Box and Good Vodka, plus lots of fun prizes.

The event will also include live screen printing from artist Jen Larkin (aka PROPS), plastic bag sculptures by Beth Williams Garret, and sea trash sculptures by Mary Beatrice Brockman.

The team at the Box House Hotel and Box House Events has generously donated catering services and the rooftop event space, known for its gorgeous skyline views. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage, second-hand or other repurposed festive attire, in the name of sustainability.

v

Photo” North Brooklyn Neighbors

While ReusaBall has a long list of Zero Waste Hero sponsors, Lisa Bloodgood, the Interim Executive Director of North Brooklyn Neighbors, told Greenpointers: “What has made me the happiest is seeing donations from local neighbors. It warms my heart.”

North Brooklyn Neighbors hopes to secure US Green Building Council TRUE zero waste certification for the event. “It would be the very first NYC event to ever secure the certification, and we’re super excited about it,” said Bloodgood.

The TRUE certification Bloodgood is seeking is similar to LEED certification that buildings receive, including a point system. The event would not obtain the certification until after it happens, giving an independent auditor the time and ability to see how the zero waste practices are put into effect.

Bloodgood is really hoping the event will be a success and will be able to grow in future years. North Brooklyn Neighbors traditionally holds different types of galas with honorees, programs, and speeches. “We wanted to shake it up,” explained Bloodgood. “We just wanted a fun event that would highlight sustainability and bring the community together. We haven’t been able to just enjoy each other in a long time.”

Photo: North Brooklyn Neighbors

The ReusaBall will take place on Thursday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm on The Box House Hotel’s rooftop. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased here. For more information about sponsorship opportunities or if interested in volunteering for ReusaBall, reach out to contact@northbrooklynneighbors.org.