Mugs Ale House, which originally opened thirty years ago in Williamsburg, has officially reopened its door after closing almost three years ago.

The space has been revamped and reimagined by the team behind 11th Street Bar in the East Village, according to a recent Instagram post.

“Will it be the same as it was? Not exactly. Will it be a place that everyone loves? We sure hope so! Come down and see for yourselves…we’re eager to meet you!” continued the same Instagram post.

Brownstoner initially reported on Mug’s planned return back in July 2021.