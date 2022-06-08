After having its liquor license revoked due to a 400-person Halloween party in 2020, The Brooklyn Monarch came back to life in summer 2021 and has been hosting everything from hard rock concerts to an upcoming Shrek-themed rave ever since.

The independently-owned venue at 23 Meadow Street boasts a main room, outdoor garden, and side room fit for roughly 1,000 guests, plus a menu of burgers, chicken tenders, tacos, and more made in house. Since reopening, The Brooklyn Monarch has shared updated COVID protocol in alignment with statewide rules, including implementing on-site rapid testing and indoor masking for their December 2021 RPR Soundsystem show in light of an uptick in cases.

Prior shows include Scary Kids Scaring Kids on their The City Sleeps in Flames album anniversary tour, a Hajime Kinoko shibari performance, an ABBA-inspired dance party, Louie Vega, and more.

This weekend, The Brooklyn Monarch is hosting a Neon Circus in conjunction with CTown Sounds benefitting Planned Parenthood Action Fund and featuring live DJ sets, dancing clowns, food trucks, tattoos, face paint, and beyond.

And later this summer, leave your inhibitions at the door swamp for a Shrek Rave presented by Minty Boi and Ka5sh on July 8. Born out of the Shreknaissance that’s taken the internet by storm over the past few years, the event poster says it best: “It’s dumb, just come have fun.”

See more of The Brooklyn Monarch’s upcoming events and get your tickets here.