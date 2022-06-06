Whether you want to safely pierce your ears or are looking to adorn them with dangly hoops or bold little studs, one can have it all at Studs (324 Wythe Ave). Its newest location in Williamsburg is its 12th store and marks the fourth location in NYC, for this ever growing brand.

Self-proclaimed “Earscape” experts, Studs carries a variety of jewelry to choose from and if you’re not sure how to style them, you can choose from a number of curated sets. Piercing services uses needles instead of guns and to help you set up your canvas, you can refer to a giant ear chart that will inspire a “hole” new you.

“It’s just all about creating this individual look that really expresses yourself. And it’s just another form of self expression like a tattoo,” said Martha Upton, Brand Marketing Manager of Studs. From delicate lightening bolts to skulls to blingin’ snakes, even the piercing jewelry, made from flat back titanium and/or 14 karat gold, will maintain your style while you heal.

The Williamsburg location has a fun vibe with splashes of neon on top of a clean minimalistic white background. To celebrate its opening, Studs is making a donation to Soar Over Hate, a non-profit organization that supports the AAPI community amidst the escalating barrage of anti-Asian violence.

Earrings have always been a fashion statement or a rite of passage for many, but recently multiple ear piercings seems to be trending for those who are “awakening long dormant wild streaks,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Rowan, which offers similar piercing services and jewelry, opened just over two months ago a few blocks away in Williamsburg.

