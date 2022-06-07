Filipelli, a new exhibition space for fine art, is opening soon at 657 Meeker Avenue in Greenpoint. The owner and artist, Anthony Filipelli, is working hard to have his namesake space open at the beginning of the summer.

“I just finished setting up the outside and am now working on the interior,” said Filipelli. “I’ve been loving Greenpoint and really look forward to getting more connected with the people and immersed in the neighborhood,” he said excitedly.

Filipelli’s work, shown in his LA studio. Photo: Anthony Filipelli

Filipelli is originally from Florida and studied photography in California during college. He moved to Philadelphia to study for a master’s degree in fine art, which he completed last year, and then settled in New York earlier this year.

When Filipelli finished his undergraduate studies, he moved into his first storefront space in Los Angeles on 92nd and Western Ave. Filipelli says the Greenpoint location will have a similar layout to the one in LA.

Some works shown in Filipelli’s LA studio. Photo: Anthony Filpelli

Filipelli’s new exhibition space in Greenpoint will showcase a selection of Filipelli’s works ranging from 2014 to the present. “I’ll have new work to unveil when the space opens,” Filipelli adds.

He’ll unveil an 18-foot-tall sculpture at the opening of his new Greenpoint space. Filipelli told Greenpointers that the height of the sculpture was a deciding factor in choosing his storefront with 18.5-foot ceilings.

“The piece was originally going to be for my thesis exhibition last year,” Filipelli explained, “but due to complications, I had to make a whole other work entirely which ended up being a 20-foot tall sculpture… shown at the IceBox Project Space in Philadelphia.”

The title of the work was A Rustic Cross Was Pinnacled Upon the Makeshift Altar, 2021. It used a fiberglass twin stepladder, stainless steel gazing balls, Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Yin Yangs, a bar ball, weight plates, spring clips, gravel, plaster, melamine, and aluminum.

Filipelli’s A Rustic Cross Was Pinnacled Upon the Makeshift Altar, 2021. Photo: Anthony Filipelli

Check out Filipelli’s new sculpture and other works when he opens his exhibition space in Greenpoint this summer, hopefully by the end of June. Filipelli told Greenpointers that he looks forward to hosting an opening night reception.