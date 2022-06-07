The renovations to McGolrick Park should begin this week, according to signage around the park! Greenpointers previously reported that McGolrick will undergo renovations this summer, projected to be completed by May 2023.

The timeline initially concerned some residents, who wondered if the construction would force the park to close for an entire year, but a representative from the Parks Department assured Greenpointers that the project would be completed in phases.

The signage currently at McGolrick Park indicates that the project will occur in three phases. Phase 1 will affect the section of the park off of Nassau Avenue, sandwiched between Monitor and Russell Streets. The entrance to the playground will apparently remain open.

The renovations include the reconstruction of asphalt paths and damaged sidewalks, as well as the addition of additional benches around the park.

It is unclear how long each phase will last, but a notice on the project’s website mentions that COVID-related scheduled delays could impact construction.

