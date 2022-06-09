Greenpoint’s very own P.S. 31 is hosting a fun-filled block party this Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. – to 3 p.m. P.S. 31’s Summer Fest block party is a fundraiser organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Association that will help support much-needed programs for the students.

The block party will happen between Calyer Street and Meserole Avenue. There will be a raffle and lots of games and prizes. Activities will include Jumbo Jenga, a bounce house, face painting, and foam sword fighting provided by NY Society of Play. There will also be several food vendors and snacks including cotton candy. Plus, Rockness Music and WR Arts are also scheduled to provide entertainment.

Foam sword fighting with NY Society of Play. Photo: NY Society of Play

“The Summer Fest is the first time that the P.S. 31 community is having an in-person fundraising event since 2019 as COVID cancelled our annual fundraising event in 2020. We’ve had online and virtual fundraising events in the interim, but this is the first year that many of our nearly 600 students and families will be able to participate together,” said Peter Han, P.S. 31’s PTA Treasurer and one of the co-chairs of the Summer Fest fundraiser.

The PTA’s goal is to raise somewhere between $20,000 and $50,000. “This is our primary fundraiser to support enrichment programs, activities and events that will benefit all students,” said Han.

Many donors, plus a wide range of Greenpoint local businesses, have contributed to P.S. 31’s silent auction, which has already started. You can bid here before the auction ends on June 21 at 6 p.m.

P.S. 31 is a Title I elementary school and is nationally recognized as a Blue-Ribbon School of Excellence. The P.S. 31 PTA “seeks to promote the welfare and education of all children at P.S. 31 by fostering parental involvement in the school, by providing enrichment programs to all students during and after the school day, and by helping teachers and students work and learn in the healthiest possible environment” according to Han.

Funds raised at Summer Fest will help support important programs like the art and chess programs, teacher supplies and appreciation events, graduation and end of the year activities, as well as other activities throughout the year.