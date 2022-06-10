Greenpoint resident Lottie Gurvis started her own meal prep service called Oh My Nosh, helping Greenpoint families relieve some of the stress associated with dinnertime. Gurvis previously worked childcare and nanny jobs over the past ten years and noticed how taxing dinnertime could be for busy New York families, so she dreamed up Oh My Nosh to help.

Growing up in a Jewish household, Gurvis explained that cooking was how love was shown. “It’s always been a rewarding feeling to feed people…And to be doing it as my job feels incredible,” said Gurvis.

This week, Gurvis shares her recipe for Poached Salmon. “This simple dish is perfect for spring and pairs nicely with some roasted potatoes and a salad. I prefer enjoying it cold, but it’s delicious straight out of the pan as well,” said Gurvis of the dish.

See the recipe for Gurvis’s Poached Salmon below. Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Lottie Gurvis’s Poached Salmon

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds of salmon fillet, skin on

1/2 shallot, thinly sliced

4 sprigs fresh dill

4 sprigs fresh parsley

2 lemons, sliced in thin rounds

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup of water

Salt to season

Directions: