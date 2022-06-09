Hope all of you Greenpointers are embracing this heat and dipping those toes into all our neighborhood has to offer. We might be having some grey weather skies this weekend, but hey! Minimal precipitation in the forecast. We’ll take that!

Saturday, June 11

PS 31 is having a Summer Fest Block Party on Lorimer Street (between Meserole and Calyer) this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kick off your weekend with a street festival filled with activities, raffles, silent auction, and prizes.

Photo Credit: Jody Doo

Cafe Beit (158 Bedford Avenue) will be hosting Refract – an afternoon of curated readings and discussion. The group aims to investigate queer themes in literature with specially selected readings provided. Are you ready to give your brain a good mental stretch? Meet in the Tea House at their backyard garden, 12 – 3 p.m. Admission is free!

Photo Credit: Cafe Beit

In the evening, Triskelion Arts brings you The Eros Project by Nora Alami – a Moroccan-American dance artist. Nora’s choreography has been presented at the Center for Performance Research, New York Live Arts and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, to name a few. Doors and Happy Hour starts at 7:30 p.m. Performance begins promptly at 8 p.m. Get hold of your tickets here.

Photo Credit: Triskelion Arts

Sunday, June 12

Sunday looks like a good day to hang out at Transmitter Park! Sunday gardening continues and the green thumbs will meet at 10 a.m. Admire the perennials and rid those weeds! Sign up here.

Photo Credit: Transmitter Park

Greenpoint artists, this one’s for you. Greenpoint Art Circle is having their first open format Creative Share. Bring something finished, or something you’re working on, to share with the group as Jules guides all you artists through the conversation. The artsy gang will be meeting at the Transmitter Park lawn from 2 – 4 p.m. DM @greenpoint_art_circle to RSVP.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Art Circle

All Weekend

Hana Makgeolli (201 Dupont Street) will be having tours and tastings all June. Get a behind the scenes look at their facility, learn about the history of sool and how their wines are made. Wrap up the tour with a guided flight tasting. This would be one good way to spend your summer in Greenpoint! Make a reservation today.

Photo Credit: Hana Makgeolli

When you’re out and about this weekend, be sure to tag @greenpointers and #greenpointers. We would love to see your summer outfits, decadent meals, cool friends, and all-around good vibes!