Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

For folks who are tired of having to haul ass every time the G train arrives (so, all of us, right?) you’re in luck because the MTA plans to update the line and finally bring it into the 21st century!

Events and openings to keep on your radar – a panel celebrating Black History Month at Wahter Studio this weekend and bar/DJ venue Eavesdrop will open later in March. Already up and running is a new Mexican spot in Williamsburg called Ensenada. If you’d like to bring Ensenada’s fresh approach to seafood home with you, try this fish recipe from a local blogger.

An NYPD vehicle collided with a parked car and destroyed the stairs at 73 Meserole Avenue. Three’s Brewing CEO Josh Stylman referred to the vaccine mandate as “a crime against humanity.”

We spoke with Chicago-based artist Kevin Heisner who has been busy creating a mural on Manhattan Avenue. We also highlighted the best places to go for a happy hour bar crawl on Nassau Avenue and spoke with neighbors about Estereo, a new bar that could be making its way to Manhattan Avenue.

Were you wearing Doc Martens in Williamsburg recently? Again, could be any number of us, but you might have a missed connection out there!

The NYPD announced that they arrested a subject in connection to the hit-and-run killing of Greenpoint teacher Matthew Jensen. Local leader Alhajj Mohamed Ali Saleh Quhshi passed away this week, and we were able to speak with his son to learn more about his father’s life and legacy.

Greenpointers wishes to express our deepest condolences to the families of both Matthew Jensen and Alhajj Mohamed Ali Saleh Quhshi.

In and around Greenpoint…

A man convicted of fatally stabbing a Greenpoint local in 2017 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

More luxury towers are coming to the Greenpoint waterfront, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Housing lottery launched at 1 Bell Slip