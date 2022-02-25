Doc Martens, much like true love, are built to last. And one lovestruck Williamsburg resident is hoping to find their solemate after a chance encounter with a similarly clad stranger and icy puddle last weekend.

While recent borderline tropical temps may have melted the slush away, fond memories remain for the author of this Missed Connection on Craigslist. And there’s no better backdrop for a fateful meeting than outside Kellogg’s Diner, a mecca for many unlikely liaisons (though most of those take place after 2 a.m.)

If you think you may be the puddle partner in question, why not meet up outside the Dr. Martens Store at 193 Bedford Avenue? The verdict on whether they rent the space for weddings is still out, but at the very least you two could secure a new pair of matching kicks.