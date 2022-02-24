Beloved Greenpoint resident, Alhajj Mohamed Ali Saleh Quhshi, was laid to rest on Monday, February 21. He leaves behind his wife and their six children.

Quhshi was born on February 15, 1935, in Yemen. He left the war-torn country and immigrated to the United States in 1967 to give his family a better life.

Quhshi was a respected community leader in Greenpoint and one of the founders of the Greenpoint Islamic Center (602 Leonard St.), which shared on Facebook: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of one of our founders Alhajj Mohamed Ali Saleh Quhshi.”

Quhshi was a key figure there until his passing, helping other members solve all kinds of problems and often acting as a sounding board for all members of the Greenpoint community. He built relationships with churches, mosques, and synagogues in the neighborhood, providing examples of kindness and togetherness everyday.

Quhshi in traditional Yemeni clothing.

Quhshi ran a stationery business, called MQ Stationery, from 1977 to 1986, which he then passed on to another family member. During that time, in 1980, he purchased his first property, the building that currently houses Bagel Point (699 Manhattan Ave.), co-owned by his son, Sam Kaplan. “We wanted to do something my dad would be proud of in the neighborhood where he lived,” said Kaplan of Bagel Point, which opened in 2019.

“He was a legend,” continued Kaplan, overwhelmed at the outpouring of love shown since his father’s passing. “He was a kind and generous person who would put a smile on everyone’s face and brighten up the room.”

Kaplan, one of Quhshi’s six children who have all remained local and started families in Greenpoint, said the turnout at his father’s burial was considerable, showcasing the fact that his father touched everyone in the community. Quhshi met so many community members while walking through the neighborhood.

“The whole neighborhood is mourning,” said Kaplan. “I have received numerous messages from neighbors who said he made an impact on their lives.”

Quhshi’s original goal was to retire back home in Yemen, but his children convinced him to be buried here. Because of this, during the end of Quhshi’s life, he was visited by friends and family, never left by himself. Kaplan said his father was surrounded by nearly fifty people when he passed.