Police recently arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of local teacher Matthew Jensen this past May.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher shared the news on Twitter.

“Driving is dangerous and the consequences of reckless behavior cannot be undone,” a statement from the assemblymember reads, “There have been at least four civil complaints against the suspect related to serious injuries caused by negligent driving prior to the killing of Matthew Jensen on May 18, 2021 – yet he still keeps his license.”

The group Make McGuinness Safe also shared a statement on social media.

Last May, Brooklyn Paper reported that “The 58-year-old victim was crossing the five-lane roadway at Bayard Street when the motorist heading south in the black luxury sedan fatally struck the pedestrian at 12:45 am, according to the Police Department.”

The luxury vehicle was a Rolls-Royce, and the motorist is now revealed to be Tariq Witherspoon.

Captain Kathleen Fahey said in an emailed statement to Greenpointers: