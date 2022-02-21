Williamsburg is home to a new Mexican restaurant named Ensenada (168 Borinquen Place). The new spot is from Bryce David, the owner of cocktail bar Black Flamingo, which will remain open below the restaurant.

Ensenada showcases sustainably-sourced seafood and a range of rotating mezcals from Executive Chef Luis Herrera and Beverage Director Jorsand Diaz who both hail from Manhattan hotspot Cosme.

Herrera’s menu is inspired by the fish taco carts of California and seafood concepts from Mexico City, and incorporates ceviches, a variety of aguachiles, fish and shrimp tacos, plus larger entrees meant for sharing.

Fried cod tacos from Ensenada. Photo: Adam Friedlander

Diaz’s beverage menu features a few dozen mezcal cocktails alongside margaritas, micheladas, sangrita shots. A variety of other cocktails will be offered, including fun frozen ones. Unique cocktail highlights include a Mezcal Negroni and a Yerba Mate and Gin cocktail.

Yerba Mate soda and Argentine Gin cocktail. Photo: Adam Friedlander

David has owned the space since 2015, and has spent the last few months renovating, remodeling, and menu testing. He feels confident that his location in the heart of Williamsburg and proximity to public transit will lead to success. “Williamsburg is a great neighborhood for food and beverages, and we’ve got a nice location,” says David.

v

David also believes the restaurant space itself will be a draw with natural light evoking the bright coastal energy of Mexico and California. The restaurant features a wide open layout with forty indoor seats and twelve bar seats. During warmer months, thirty seats will be available outside. “The flat iron shape of the building gives us a great amount of sidewalk space,” explains David.

Tortilla chips alongside a variety of salsas. Photo: Adam Friedlander

Ensenada is open Tuesday through Saturday 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. with Saturday lunch service coming in the Spring. Reservations are available via Resy.