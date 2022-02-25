Yasmina Backström is a Greenpoint resident whose Instagram, @basicbatchbk, highlights healthy recipes using ingredients bought locally in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Yasmina started cooking healthy dishes during the pandemic when her father was diagnosed with health problems connected to lifestyle and diet. Yasmina’s philosophy is to stick to the basics and find local, fresh produce with high nutritional value and lots of vitamins. Her recipes are fun and colorful and don’t require hours in the kitchen.

Yasmina is also passionate about the planet’s health and feels that the way we eat has a huge impact on the Earth as well as our own health. “We can literally eat ourselves and the planet to better health,” says Yasmina.

One of Yasmina’s favorite local stores is Greenpoint Fish & Lobster, known for sustainable and locally sourced fish. Here, Yasmina shares a favorite recipe she calls Greenpoint’s Finest Fish.

Yellow Tilefish from Greenpoint Fish and Lobster. Credit: Yasmina Backström

Greenpoint’s Finest Fish

Ingredients:

1 lb yellow tilefish

1 bundle of small golden beets

10 pink radishes

1 4oz package of chèvre goat cheese

1 lemon

Chives

Green oil (I make my own soaking herbs in olive oil) or regular olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Set the oven to 375 and roast beets and radishes with thyme until cooked and golden.

Meanwhile, mix the goat cheese with the juice from the lemon, until you get a silky smooth paste, add salt and pepper to taste.

In a steamer (or a strainer above boiling water) steam slices of the fish and sprinkle some salt. Steam for 5-10 minutes depending on the size of your slices. The moisture from the steamer will go straight into the fish.

Paint a thick layer of goat cheese paste onto plate, add the beets and radishes and finally add the fish, sprinkling olive oil and chives on top.

The end product of Yasmina’s recipe for Greenpoint’s Finest Fish. Credit: Yasmina Backström

