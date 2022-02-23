Greenpoint’s Nassau Avenue is a happy hour paradise, filled with deals and discounts, all within walking distance. Greenpointers has rounded up the street’s top five happy hours to hit during the ultimate bar crawl.

Minnows

Minnows Happy Hour food specials, all for $5, shown on the bar’s Instagram.

Cozy local favorite Minnows (167 Nassau Ave.) recently launched a new happy hour menu offered Monday to Friday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Everything is $5! The food menu includes a chicken finger slider, a cheeseburger slider, boneless wings, a hot dog with fries, and nachos. Drink options include a classic Grasshopper served New Orleans-style, Tecate and tequila, High Life and whiskey, well drinks without juice, and wine.

Goldie’s

The exterior of Goldie’s with their Happy Hour sign, shown on Instagram.

Happy hour at Goldie’s (195 Nassau Ave.) runs Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and includes $2 off draft beer and frozen drinks. Goldie’s also offers a unique Karaoke Happy Hour during the same time. This includes a private room that fits twenty people seated and up to thirty standing. The karaoke and room is free during happy hour, which is a particularly good deal considering it costs $200 for two hours on Friday and Saturday and even $150 for two hours during the week.

Jucy Lucy

Jucy Lucy’s chicken sandwich and beer special, shown on Instagram.

Jucy Lucy, known for their large patio, has several enticing happy hour options. On Mondays, drinks are discounted all day with Bud for $4, well drinks and wine for $6, and pitchers for $18. All day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, drinks and food are discounted. The happy hour drink menu is the same, and the food menu includes two hotdogs and a beer, a burger and a beer, and a chicken sandwich and a beer, all for $10. The happy hour food and drink menus are offered on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Diamond Lil

Diamond Lil’s inviting bar, shown on Instagram.

Diamond Lil (179 Nassau Ave.) offers happy hour drink specials Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Take a two-hour tropical vacation with a $9 frozen margarita, daiquiri, Moscow mule, Old Fashioned, or Hot Toddy. Other happy hour drinks include Catskill Ball Lightning Pilsner for $6 and Ballesteros Tempranillo for $8.

Keg and Lantern

Keg and Lantern’s Monday special, wings and draft beer, shown on Instagram.

Instead of dedicated hours, local brewery Keg and Lantern (97 Nassau Ave.) offers a different special each day of the week. On Mondays, the special includes wings and a draft beer for $15. On Tuesdays, tacos and a draft beer are $17. On Wednesdays, mac and cheese and a draft beer is $15. On Thursdays, a burger and a draft beer is $17. On Fridays, Keg and Lantern offers a special cocktail for $9. On Saturdays, a pretzel and a pitcher is $29, and on Sundays, nachos and a pitcher are $29.