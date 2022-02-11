Good afternoon Greenpointers,

This weekend is sure to be a busy one, with Super Bowl watch parties and Valentine’s Day celebrations alike. Enjoy Saturday’s predicted nice weather while you can – maybe get a little reprieve on your exorbitant bill from ConEd!



For a non-traditional Super Bowl snack, perhaps try ordering from Sachette’s Galettes, a weekend-only galette delivery service. Or if you’d rather bake yourself, you’ll be sure to wow your guests with this beautiful floral focaccia recipe from Ashbox Cafe.



Good news for pizza – Paulie Gee’s and Xi’an Famous Foods collaborated on a pizza for Lunar New Year.



Bad news for pizza – Italy Pizza has permanently closed.



In other food news, JaJaJa Plantas Mexicana’s Williamsburg location just launched lunch service. Be sure to check out our interview with Chef Dennis Ngo of the ever-popular Di an Di.



Sadly, multiple anti-Semitic incidents occurred in Brooklyn this past week, which the Hate Crimes division of the NYPD is investigating.



Though the Brooklyn Art Library announced the closure of their physical space, the Sketchbook Project lives on.



We caught up with Tommy and Roy of Alter to find out what it takes to stay in business for so long. We also gave you the rundown about how to volunteer for North Brooklyn Angel’s Angel Baby Project – check out where you can donate here.



For a fun glimpse into Greenpoint’s past, history buffs can catch up on our latest in our “This Day in Greenpoint” series.



Missed the most recent Community Board 1 meeting? No worries, we summarized it for ya!

In and around Greenpoint:

The past two years hasn’t been kind to live music venues but Greenpoint’s @SaintVitusBar (1120 Manhattan Ave) survived and is celebrating Valentine’s weekend by doing what they do best – epic music, shows, dancing! ⁠Get tix and RSVP!

Commercial Observer wrote about why rents in Greenpoint skyrocketed during the pandemic

Make McGuinness Safe released its first video for their Community Voices campaign.