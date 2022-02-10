The Angel Babies Project, an initiative spearheaded by North Brooklyn Angels dedicated to providing baby supplies to local families in need, is collecting supplies at eight neighborhood locations now through Valentine’s Day.

See the list of drop-off sites below:

Greenpoint Y (99 Meserole Ave)

Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave)

Greta (204 Nassau Av)

110 Green St

Parachute Brooklyn (151 Norman Ave)

Duckduck Bar (153 Montrose Ave)

Gem House Salon (35 Greenpoint Ave)

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher’s District Office (685A Manhattan Ave)

For a map and locations’ operating hours, visit here.

Sites accept gently used baby clothes, new diapers, and baby gear in donation boxes. Afterwards, volunteers will sort donations and organize, load, and replenish donations during Angels’ Giveaway Day on February 17.

Interested in volunteering? Find more details here.