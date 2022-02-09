The Brooklyn Art Library (28 Frost St.), has closed its physical home of over a decade, located just south of McCarren Park, in the midst of the pandemic. The library’s answering machine confirms the closure with this message: “Closed to the public for covid until further notice.”

“Like so many, COVID has impacted how we manage our physical library space while continuing to foster an inclusive creative community. It’s led us to decide that while we’ll need to close our physical library space in Brooklyn on February 25th, we’ll in turn be opening the doors for much more growth and sustainability long-term,” a joint statement from board president Jess Sugarman, founder Steven Peterman, and director Jenna Carrens on the library’s website reads.

The Brooklyn Art Library’s Frost St. location on their Instagram page.

The update continues by stating that the this will be an opportunity for The Sketchbook Project to grow. The Brooklyn Art Library was created as a way to share The Sketchbook Project, a collection of over 60,000 sketchbooks from 30,000 people, which has grown into the largest collection of sketchbooks in the world over the past 15 years.

“The Sketchbook Project will continue to operate as normal,” according the the library’s website. Participants can purchase a sketchbook online, and the library will still digitize the sketchbook and catalogue it into their system. The library will provide participants with a new address to mail back the book soon in mid-February.

The interior of the Brooklyn Art Library, shown on Instagram.

The Brooklyn Art Library’s website also writes, “We will continue hosting our workshops, offering our publications, producing Art Club, and will soon announce some unique partner exhibitions to participate in.” The library also had a moving sale last week for lucky neighbors to get a last chance to visit the Frost St. location.

Users are still able to access The Brooklyn Art Library’s digital collection, sign up for virtual workshops, and shop art supplies on the website. The site is offering 40% everything. Plus, supporters can continue to make donations as well.