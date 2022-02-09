JaJaJa Plantas Mexicana (119 Kent Avenue), the plant-based Mexican local chain, launched lunch service at its Williamsburg location this past Monday February 7. The Williamsburg location, one of four total locations in New York City, opened last October, bringing its vegan take on Mexican favorites to North Brooklyn.

JaJaJa Williamsburg recently invited Greenpointers for lunch. Here’s how it went:

I’m excited, but a little nervous to try the food. I occasionally will eat vegetarian or vegan, but for me this usually means focusing more on vegetables – I’m hesitant to try meat and cheese substitutes.

The space is colorful and attractive, and the staff were all very friendly. We started with the Sikil Pak, a dip made up of crushed Mayan pumpkin seed, habanero, and plum tomato and served with plantain chips. The dip wasn’t like anything I had tried before. It was a thick and spicy spread that generated enough leftovers that I’m excited to pair with other things I currently have in my fridge.

We tried the new Pollo Burrito, with rice, beans, and Daring-brand chicken, served with a tangy, sour-cream-like sauce. The chicken substitute in the burrito left me pleasantly surprised. Even though I love a cheesy, meaty burrito, I didn’t find myself missing out. It might not replace my usual burrito cravings, but it was tasty enough to be praised on its own merits.

v





Sikil Pak, the new Pollo Burrito, and Spicy Birria tacos from JaJaJa

We also had the Spicy Birria tacos, with banana blossoms, avocado, salsa botanera, and cilantro. The tacos were spicy and tangy. Unlike with the Pollo burrito, I wouldn’t have been fooled if you told me that there was meat in the tacos, but I’d happily eat whatever a banana blossom is again.

I didn’t drink because I was technically at work, but they have an extensive tequila, mezcal, and cocktail menu that I’m looking forward to trying soon.

If you’re at all curious or even skeptical about vegan food, I’d recommend giving JaJaJa a try.