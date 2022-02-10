A slew of anti-Semitic incidents occurred this past week in Brooklyn, two of which occurred in Bed-Stuy on February 4. CNN reports that “[i]n the first incident, at around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old Jewish man was attacked at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Marcy Avenue, police said.” CNN says that there were no injuries reported.

Only minutes later near the same location, an unknown assailant attacked a 24-year-old man dressed in traditionally Hasidic attire. The NYPD’s 79th Precinct reported that the attack occurred near 104 Stockton Street at about 10:26 p.m.

On 2/4/22, at approx 10:26 PM, at 104 Stockton St, an individual approached a male, 24, dressed in traditional Hasidic attire, and punched him in the face. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or 1-800-577-TIPS @NYPDDetectives @NYPD79Pct @UnitedJewish @ADL_NYNJ @JCRCNY @NYPDSHOMRIMSOCI pic.twitter.com/pHRN3vUwrB — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) February 7, 2022

On Sunday, February 6, multiple yeshiva school buses in Williamsburg were discovered defaced with swastikas. The buses were parked at Division Avenue and Rodney Street. Last night, February 9, more anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered in multiple locations around Williamsburg.

More Hate in Williamsburg: Another Swastika was discovered sprayed in front of the entrance of a grocery on Hooper St & Harrison Ave, ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ ⁦@NYPDHateCrimes⁩ are on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/8VG81TnM6U — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) February 10, 2022

Another Hate Crime incident in Williamsburg: @NYPD90Pct are Responding to the scene of another swastika graffiti on Division Ave & Roebling St. #StopTheHate pic.twitter.com/lm23dHA3j5 — Gabriel Yabra (@GabrielYabra) February 9, 2022

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incidents. Hamodia, a local Jewish community newspaper, reports that NYPD officials met with local community leaders and other elected officials on Sunday.

Multiple elected officials condemned these attacks, including North Brooklyn’s own Council Member Lincoln Restler, State Senator Julia Salazar, Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, as well as Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Mayor Eric Adams, and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Rabbi Yisroel Nissim of the Chabad of Greenpoint offered this advice to Greenpointers:

“I’m asked (frequently now unfortunately) regarding the recent increase of antisemitism : What can I do? Answer: Each of us individually can shift our mindset and change the tone of speech in conversation to turn the tide from a negative one to a positive more just embracing world. Start: A Moment of honest Meditation. How do I perceive the world and its inhabitants? Do I create an environment of goodness and kindness to humans who are different? Are my words regarding those who are others positive and refreshing to cause a ripple effect on the people I interact with? Is there meaning to my life? If there is, then shouldn’t I actively be more accepting of diverse communities through my thought and speech? Finish: We can make this world a better place.”

The Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey is also offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.