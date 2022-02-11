Ashbox Cafe (1154 Manhattan Ave.) is a tiny daytime cafe serving Japanese-inspired fare. The charming restaurant on the northern end of Greenpoint is known for its healthy options and warm atmosphere.

Ashbox cafe’s ornate floral focaccia. Photo: Ashbox Cafe.

Ingredients:

300 g bread flour

180 cc warm water

5 g dried yeast

2 tbs olive oil

1 tsp sugar

5 g salt

Steps:

Mix everything in a bowl.

2. Cover it with plastic wrap and leave at room temperature 30 minutes.

3. In a bowl, stretch dough and fold 10 times.

4. Cover it and wait 1 hour. Do the stretch and fold another 10 times.

5. Use non-stick baking pan or parchment paper. Spread some olive oil.

6. Transfer dough to baking pan. Adjust the size to fit.

7. Cover it with plastic wrap (wrap should be oiled otherwise it is hard to remove). Leave it fo 20 minutes.

8. Remove plastic wrap and make holes with your fingers.

9. Decorate it as you like. (Ashbox used vegetables to decorate in a beautiful floral pattern.)

10. Spread a little bit of olive oil and 2-3 pinches of salt over the dough.

11. Bake at 400 F for 20-25 minutes.