Greenpoint Original Pizza (93 Norman Ave.) confirmed that their sister business, Italy Pizza (800 Manhattan Ave.) has permanently closed.

A staff member at Greenpoint Original Pizza, which opened right before the pandemic in February 2020, told Greenpointers, “Even thought the Manhattan Ave. location closed, we’re still here on Norman Ave. So please come here.”

Italy Pizza was known for unfussy slices and pies of quality pizza and basic Italian food at reasonable prices. The no-nonsense fare and friendly staff will be missed by Greenpoint neighbors who are incredibly sad to see Italy Pizza shutter its doors.

Italy Pizza days after it closed.

A fan of the spot took the time to write a deeply touching final Yelp review:

“Farewell to one of the nicest pizza places I ever knew. They did the hardest to survive through the most crushing, unforgiving months of the pandemic…Their menu was pared down due to the pandemic and stripped down to basic slices, but in recent times they’d been working to gradually bring back more of their former glory…They will truly be missed by me and my entire family,” said Mariel.

Greenpoint Original Pizza on Norman Ave.

There is no shortage of good pizza in Greenpoint, but also no shortage of local businesses that have closed during the pandemic. To offer support, visit Greenpoint Original Pizza for the same quality pizza that Italy Pizza offered the neighborhood.