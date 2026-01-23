Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Bundle up, more snow is coming this weekend!

Before it starts, may we suggest heading over to Wayne & Sons, which officially opened its doors or to Gotham Burger Social Club before it wraps up its residency at Threes Brewing.

The team behind The Meat Hook and Cozy Royale are set to open Peek Inn in the former home of Fin du Monde, not to be confused with Peek In Cafe opening in Cecily’s old space.

Macri Park announced its closure without citing a reason—and, apparently, without giving staff proper notice.

Starting this spring, local comics will have a home base at Greenpoint Comedy Club.

The popular Japanese brand UNIQLO will soon open a location in Williamsburg, but, sadly, Brooklyn Denim Co. has closed after 17 years in operation.

The room felt charged with contention as community members gathered at the Polish & Slavic Center to consider a new housing development on the Bushwick Inlet, dubbed Monitor Point.

Three local landlords have earned a very dubious honor—they made the cut for the Public Advocate’s annual list of the worst offenders in the city. And speaking of bad behavior, a Greenpoint man was arrested for animal abuse.

Get career help, sample shochu cocktails, and more this week.

In and around North Brooklyn

North Brooklyn was shown some love from the James Beard Foundation this week. Lilia’s Missy Robbins was named as a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef, while Shota’s Cheng Lin and Ilis’s Mads Refslund were named as semifinalists for Best Chef: New York State. Birdee’s Renata Ameni was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, and The Four Horsemen is a semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant. Congrats!