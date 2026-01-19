The popular Japanese brand UNIQLO will soon open a location in Williamsburg.

The store will be located at 187 Kent Avenue, in a space most recently occupied by the very bizarre Showfields concept store.

As with most news of more big chains moving in, so far the neighborhood’s reaction has been mixed. However, several pointed out that at least UNIQLO is relatively affordable and carries useful products such as its HEATTECH collection.

The new location comes as part of the brand’s overall expansion in New York City, with three additional stores opening in Manhattan in 2026. UNIQLO first opened its flagship city location in Soho in 2006.

It’s not the brand’s first foray into the neighborhood, as it previously operated a holiday pop-up on Bedford Avenue in 2016.

No official opening date just yet, but UNIQLO plans to open the stores in the spring and summer.