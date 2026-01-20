Brooklyn Denim Co. (338 Wythe Ave.) has officially shut its doors in Williamsburg after 17 years in operation.

However, the brand will still live on, albeit in a different format.

SJ Denim reports that “owner Frank Pizzurro plans to continue producing Brooklyn Denim Co. jeans and transition the U.S.-made brand to an online-only mode,” and “additionally, the store’s popular repair service will remain at the same location under a new name, The Mending Station.”

Pizzurro cited a few reasons for the closure in an interview with SJ Denim, including what he felt was a downturn in tourism, scaffolding issues, and the area’s high rents.

“Rents here are $7,000 to $10,000 a month, so basically, what happens is people become house poor. They live in a great neighborhood, but they don’t have a lot of disposable income,” he said.

Brooklyn Denim Co. first opened its storefront on Wythe Avenue and North 3rd in 2010. In 2018, they moved a few blocks south to a storefront between South 1st and 2nd streets.

The store stocked both men and women’s options, raw denim, and other apparel.