No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

Drop-in Sewing Machine Hours @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Have a sewing project you’re working on? Make some progress in the local library! Teens and adults are welcome to use the library’s sewing machines with their own projects, thread, and supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. This is self-guided and there will be no instruction. Free, no RSVP needed.

Author Talk with Eileen Flanagan @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Veteran organizer and author Eileen Flanagan will be discussing her new book Common Ground: How the Crisis of the Earth is Saving Us from Our Illusion of Separation, which covers stories about hard-won successes in the climate change movement. Free, register here.

Melt: A Body Reset Workshop @ Held Space, 7 p.m.: New-year resets don’t just have to happen on January 1. Through guided self-release techniques, gentle movement, and nervous system-focused breathwork, learn how to soften restrictive patterns in your fascia and restore a sense of ease and flow. This is especially recommended for people who spend long hours sitting or performing physical labor. $28.52, register here.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23

Drop-in Resume & Career Help @ Greenpoint Library, 2 p.m.: The job market is miserable! Get some one-on-one assistance from trained library staff to sharpen your resume, cover letter, interview skills, LinkedIn profile, and more. First come, first served. Free, no RSVP needed.

Drop-off Movie Night @ Twinkle Playspace, 5:30 p.m.: Soak up a kid-free Friday night as your little one enjoys three hours of open play and activities, a kid-friendly movie, crafts, pizza, snacks, and games. Ages 3-6, kids must be potty trained. $60.54, register here.

A Little House in the Park @ McCarren ParkHouse, 7 p.m.: A seasonal winter-themed house music gathering with S.E.B. and DJ Van Dan. Free, RSVP here.

Vinyl In The Rounds @ The Water Tower Bar, 8 p.m.: Enjoy a vinyl DJ set from James Hart with picturesque Manhattan skyline views and craft cocktails. Free, RSVP here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

Espresso Basics @ Devocion, 10 a.m.: Elevate your home-brewing game with a workshop of espresso essentials. The workshop will cover dialing in your shot, milk steaming, and more techniques. Each attendee will take home a 12oz bag of espresso beans and a brew guide. $161.90, register here.

Unhinged Speed Dating @ Paulie Gee’s, 7 p.m.: If you’d like someone to cozy up to during these blisteringly cold nights, now may be your chance to find your own personal space heater. Unhinged Speed Dating is hosting their first-ever Brooklyn event with games, drinks, and giveaways. Entry tickets include one drink. $27.45, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

Pop Culture Trivia Food Drive @ Rose’s R&R Bar, 3 p.m.: Flex your pop-culture knowledge while supporting a good cause. On trivia night, donations will be collected to support Greenpoint Hunger Program. Needs include oats/oatmeal, boxed cereal, pasta sauce, rice, hand warmers, peanut butter, and any other non-expired non-perishables you’d like to spare. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Free, no RSVP needed.

Block Print Textile Workshop @ Mikiri Gallery, 4 p.m.: If you’re curious about printmaking, get a hands-on introduction to the fundamentals of woodblock printing in an intimate setting while you create your own custom banner or wall hanging. Materials will be provided. $150, email [email protected] to RSVP.

Kura Shochu Cocktail Competition @ Rule of Thirds, 6 p.m.: Sample shochu cocktails from some of the city’s best bartenders as eight finalists compete for a grand prize. Mini versions of their signature drinks will be available to try throughout the night as they present and explain to judges. $44.52, get tickets here.

Sunday Scaries @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: 2026 kind of feels like one big Sunday Scary, but there’s still something to the actual day. So enjoy a dash of escapism during a journey into the strange and unusual with an evening of sideshows, magic, burlesque, trivia, and games. $17.85, get tickets here.

MONDAY, JANUARY 26

Soft Bar Run Club @ Soft Bar, 6 p.m.: Join an easygoing run with Bravolebrity (and Soft Bar founder) Carl Radke during a short jog throughout the neighborhood at a casual pace followed by mocktails, recovery shots, and more. Free, RSVP here.

Pop Up Dance Cardio Release Class @ 106 Calyer St, 6:45 p.m.: Hate running? Why not dance instead? Something Great is a 60-minute class combining dance moves, toning exercises, and somatic exercises. $30, register here.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

Big City – The Psychology of Cults @ The Craic, 6 p.m.: Calling all cult documentary lovers. Dr. Robert Hultzman (PhD, Columbia) is diving into the neuroscience of influence and social manipulation through the lens of famous cases to understand specific psychological triggers leaders use to bypass critical thinking and rewire reality. $28.52, get tickets here.

Figure Drawing x Heated Rivalry @ Crystal Lake, 7 p.m.: This figure drawing class is getting… heated. If you, too, can not resist the pull of the inescapable hockey romance Heated Rivalry, there’s a creative outlet for you. Two models (and an imaginary ice rink) will be present and pose both separately and together. $12.51, register here.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28

Tinned Fish Food Pairing Techniques Workshop @ Falu House, 6:30 p.m.: Tin is in! Step up your tinned fish dinners and make them party-worthy with a food-pairing workshop. Learn different ingredients and recipes to elevate every meal. Tickets include unlimited natural wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. $76.54, get tickets here.

One-Day Choir @ 100 Sutton St, 6:30 p.m.: Join a judgement-free group of strangers singing “Man I Need” by Olivia Dean. By donation, RSVP here.