Authorities arrested a Greenpoint man on January 17, accusing him of severely neglecting the 23 Pomeranians he kept in his apartment.

The ASPCA removed 17 puppies and six adult dogs from 33-year-old Mohamed Charrad’s McGuinness Boulevard apartment.

News12 reports that “Charrad is charged with 23 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals or failure to provide sustenance for animals, and 23 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal.”

Many Greenpoint residents who had been deeply concerned by Charrad’s alleged treatment of the dogs can now rest easier now. Several Reddit users noticed the abused dogs in the backyard months ago and attempted to help—it’s unclear what might have led authorities to finally take action.

According to legal filings, Charrad’s landlord started eviction proceedings against him in 2024. These became delayed after a server was unable to reach Charrad. In an affidavit months later, Charrad claimed that he would be unable to appear for his scheduled court date because he needed to appear for a deposition in a separate court case that same day.

An investigation into the abuse is ongoing by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.