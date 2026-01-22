Tex-Mex taqueria Wayne & Sons (57 South 5th St.) has officially opened in Williamsburg.

After originally opening in Manhattan about a year ago and recently closing that location, Wayne & Sons opened its new home in Brooklyn last week.

The exterior of Wayne & Sons in Williamsburg. Photo: Wayne & Sons

Wayne & Sons calls itself a “taco joint straight outta Texas.” It’s known for its Tex-Mex classics like crunchy tacos. The menu offers six taco fillings in either crunchy or soft shells. Options include beef picadillo, braised chicken thigh, pork and beans, pulled pork, mushrooms, and beans with veggies.

Wayne & Sons’ menu continues with “texquites,” similar to esquites with corn off the cob in Wayne’s signature smoky sauce and spicy queso. There’s also cowboy caviar with corn, black eyed peas, peppers, jalapeño, and beans, plus smoky “armadillo” fries that can be topped with chili and cheese.

The menu incudes a section dedicated to Textopos, the crunchy chips that Wayne & Sons makes fresh in house every day from 100% corn tortillas. The chips come with queso, beans, or a trio of queso, beans, and salsa.

Tacos from Wayne & Sons. Photo: Wayne & Sons

Wayne & Sons’ drink menu features ranch water, margaritas, mules, Texas tea, beer, and wine, plus two cocktails that are so strong they have a limit of one per person. These include the Top Shelf Texas Tea with vodka, tequila, triple sec, rum, gin, bourbon, and a splash of cola, and the Perfect Overproof Margarita with limited edition high proof Lalo tequila, cognac, lime, and cane sugar.

A few days ago, the taqueria proudly posted that “they’re ain’t no dry January at Wayne & Sons,” but if you’re participating, non-alcoholic agave can be substituted in many of the drinks to make mocktails.

Wayne & Sons is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.